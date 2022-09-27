Ascend Real Estate Group has landed a major permit related to the looming construction start for 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church.
The permit is valued at about $30.38 million and will allow for construction of the structural frame of the building, to be located at 1815 Church St. The site has been cleared of buildings and is fenced.
The issuing of the permit follows Ascend’s having paid a collective $13.75 million for the then-multi-parcel Midtown site on which the tower will rise.
Relatedly, Ascend and equity partner Wanxiang America Real Estate Group have secured $133.6 million in financing from New York City’s Square Mile Capital, according to a release. JLL Capital Markets represented the owners in that effort.
The 16-story building will offer a coffee bar, fitness center, yoga studio, entertainment room and about 6,000 square feet of retail.
Walter Rebenson, Ascend CEO, told the Post in February a July construction start is being eyed for the tower, which will be the Chicago-based company’s first Nashville project. Rebenson could not be reached for comment regarding an update on the groundbreaking.
Ascend and Nashville-based architect Smith Gee Studio have designed the future 16-story building to offer 383 units and about 6,300 square feet of retail
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction are participating in the effort. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage 19th & Church.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
The Ascend principals offer more than 135 years of collective experience and have been involved in the development of or investing in real estate with a combined roughly $1.5 billion in value.
Velocis completes $15M update of Two Eleven Commerce
Dallas-based private equity real estate investment management firm Velocis has announced the completion of a $15 million renovation at the 233,341-square-foot Two Eleven Commerce.
The building offers an address of 211 Commerce St.
In addition, Velocis has announced a 67,000-square-foot lease for recruiting firm IQTalent across the top three floors with top-of-building signage.
Additionally, high-end burger chain Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer recently signed a lease at Two Eleven Commerce. The New York-based chain will open in the lobby of the building in spring 2023.
Terms of the two leases were not disclosed in the release.
Velocis purchased the 11-story Class A office tower, which opened in 2000, for $50.25 million in spring 2020 in a joint venture with Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company.
“Two Eleven Commerce is an iconic part of Nashville’s downtown, and we have been hyper-focused on renovating this great building from being a generic office tower to being an ideal option for prospective tenants,” Jim Yoder, partner at Velocis, said in the release. “These changes and added amenities complement the fabulous downtown location.”
Sarah Pettigrew, JLL executive vice president, is leasing the property with JLL colleagues Bill Adair and Ashley Marshall. About 90,000 square feet is currently available including about 15,000 square feet of speculative office suites.
The property is Velocis’ first venture into the Nashville market.
Dallas-based Velocis has been active in real estate since 2010 with 50 projects located in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. Metro Area.
Read more here.
Montecito Medical buys in Mississippi
Nashville-based Montecito Medical has acquired a 49,500-square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi.
A release does not include the purchase price.
The building opened in 2018 and is fully leased to Capital Ortho, a practice group with locations across the Jackson area. The property features an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms, clinical orthopedic services and physical therapy spaces.
“It was a pleasure working directly with leadership and the physician-owners on this sale-leaseback acquisition,” Tyler Rhoades, Montecito director of acquisitions, said in the release. “We are thrilled to add yet another strong orthopedic asset to our growing portfolio across the South and excited to further expand our presence in Mississippi.”
Capital Ortho, which has served the area since 1990, is home to 11 surgeons, 11 physician assistants and nurse practitioners and 12 physical therapists.
Chip Conk serves as CEO of Montecito Medical.