Albion Residential has released updated images for its two-tower residential project to feature a public plaza on a high-profile Midtown site.
In addition, the Chicago-based company told the Post it is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.
One tower will offer 452 residential units and stand 29 floors and 340 feet, while the second high-rise will offer 20 stories (250 feet) and 380 units. Both buildings will be activated with ground-level retail and restaurant spaces. As a nod to Music Row, one of the buildings will feature an active recording studio.
The addresses of the five parcels are 1503-1517 McGavock St. The corner parcel offers a building once home to the Beaman Motor Company Administration Building and recognized for a distinctive exterior sign.
Albion will acquire the property from Lee Beaman and is not disclosing either the cost to purchase or an estimated price tag for the project.
Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is designing the buildings, with Nashville-based companies Barge Cauthen & Associates serving as civil engineer and Hodgson Douglas as landscape architect. Albion and its team will pursue a LEED Silver designation.
Albion Residential is seeking a specific plan rezoning for the property as it has a topography that changes elevation by about 30 feet. The release notes a SP would allow for the project to offer proper scale related to a development Brentwood-based GBT Realty is pursuing nearby (read more here). The SP also would more effectively yield the creation of the public plaza and green space.
Relatedly, Albion will widen the alley behind the property to allow for improved vehicular access. This will result in no curb cuts being needed on McGavock and the opportunity to add a bike lane along the property.
Relatedly, in April Albion paid $5 million for a 0.31-acre property located at 636 Division St., on the fringe of The Gulch and across Division from the company’s mixed-use tower Albion in the Gulch, which is nearing construction completion (read here). With a price tag of about $140 million, that building will offer 415 apartments and open in 2023’s first quarter. Pre-leasing is underway at a leasing office located at the 636 Division St. site.
See previously released images for Albion Music Row here.
Used auto dealer pays $3.2M for industrial property
A Northeast Davidson County industrial property has sold for $3.2 million, with the new owner affiliated with a local used vehicle dealership business and having recently undertaken a real estate deal in West Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Brentwood-based Hope Investments LLC now owns the 4.04-acre property, which offers an address of 2614 Hart St. Payman Zad, who owns Auto Depot of Tennessee, created the LLC. Early this month, Zad sold a commercial property located near Silo Bend in The Nations for $4 million (read here).
The seller of the property — located near Dickerson Pike in the general East Nashville area — was L&G Construction Company Inc., which is led by owners Shirley Arnold and Leonard Arnold and that paid $430,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show. L&G has done work at Nashville International Airport, among others.
L&G Construction will move to a nearby property, Leonard Arnold told the Post.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.