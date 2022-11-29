Albion Residential has released updated images for its two-tower residential project to feature a public plaza on a high-profile Midtown site.

In addition, the Chicago-based company told the Post it is eyeing a spring acquisition of the land on which will unfold Albion Music Row. The development will be undertaken on five lots located at the southwest corner of the intersection of McGavock Street and 14th Avenue.

