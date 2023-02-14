Teaser.png

Nashville Yards master developer Southwest Value Partners has undertaken multiple transactions — with a collective value of $36.3 million — related to the AEG and residential components of the central business district project.

According to various Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, the overall effort is related to the establishment of a horizontal property regime. The move will allow for “an efficient mechanism” to manage the office, retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential uses and related common elements in the future buildings currently under construction at the SWVP/AEG segment of the site, said Charles Robert Bone, an attorney for Southwest Value Partners.

The two under-construction residential towers at the SWVP/AEG segment of Nashville Yards are now above grade.
