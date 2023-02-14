Nashville Yards master developer Southwest Value Partners has undertaken multiple transactions — with a collective value of $36.3 million — related to the AEG and residential components of the central business district project.
According to various Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, the overall effort is related to the establishment of a horizontal property regime. The move will allow for “an efficient mechanism” to manage the office, retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential uses and related common elements in the future buildings currently under construction at the SWVP/AEG segment of the site, said Charles Robert Bone, an attorney for Southwest Value Partners.
The transactions involved multiple entities involving SWVP and/or Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). Relatedly, and as part of the overall transaction effort, Pinnacle Bank — which will be the anchor tenant of a roughly 510-foot-tall office tower for which work continues at Nashville Yards — modified various deeds of trust related to the project.
Horizontal property regimes often are used for condominium buildings. However, they also can be applied when entities separately own portions of buildings while simultaneously and collectively owning other segments of those buildings.
Construction continues on two apartment towers at the SWVP/AEG segment of the Nashville Yards site, with both structures now above grade.
“This marks an important milestone as Nashville Yards continues to deliver on its commitment to provide a next-generation live, work and play community,” Bone said of the establishment of a horizontal property regime.
Nashville Yards is unfolding within an 18-acre downtown site loosely bordered by Ninth Avenue on the east, Church Street on the north, 10th Avenue on the west and Broadway on the south. Read more here.
Councilmember supports South Inglewood project plan
A mixed-use project planned for a South Inglewood site in East Nashville has landed support from Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict, in whose District 7 the property sits.
A partnership affiliated with Nashville-based First Cumberland Properties and sister business (and construction arm) Trent Development Group LLC seeks to undertake the project on a roughly 20-acre site at 1500 Porter Road. The site currently is home to Berkshire Place apartment complex, which offers 195 Section 8 units and is alternatively known as Panorama Apartments.
Previously called Porter Hill and now referred to as Porter & Cahal, the future development will offer a collective 800 residential units, 10,000 square feet of restaurant space and 25,000 square feet of retail and office space. A clock tower is planned to give the overall development an iconic element, of sorts, a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department shows.
First Cumberland Properties owns the South Inglewood property via Berkshire Place Apartments LP and Par Investments LLC.
The document notes a rezoning would allow mixed-use buildings of no more than five levels (with ground-floor commercial space and residential above) in the northern portion of the property’s site along Porter and Cahal.
Benedict said Trent Development has done a quality job with the design of the project and with minimizing displacement of residents.
“I'm excited to see density exactly where the community has asked for it: on transit lines, near pikes and corridor streets, where our infrastructure can handle the increased number of housing units,” she emailed the Post. “This is on a WeGo route and is walking distance to the second-highest ridership bus route, the 56 WeGo route, in the city.”
Benedict said she will pursue PILOT (payment in leu of taxes) tax abatement “to ensure deeply discounted apartments will be available for as many current residents as possible. I do not want anyone to be displaced [and] Trent Development shares that goal.”
Benedict said Porter & Cahal’s planned retail and restaurant options, including potentially a grocery store, are desired by the neighborhood and will “further activate” South Inglewood Park.
“Plans for outdoor amenities like pickleball courts and walking trails, as well as tree-lined multimodal streets, will provide the thoughtful development that we should see in our urban core, such as South Inglewood,” she added.
Trent Development has enlisted the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn for engineering and land-planning duties and Smith Gee Studio, also Nashville based, for architectural work.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Feb. 23 to seek a rezoning to specific plan.
