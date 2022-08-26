Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group has altered the start date for its Hilton Tempo hotel planned for Midtown and has released a new image related to the project.
Previously eyeing a year’s end groundbreaking, the company is now targeting an April 2023 start.
The approximately 12-story hotel building will rise at 110 20th Ave. N., with a one-story modernist building on the 0.39-acre site accommodating John Hollis Pharmacy.
And entity affiliate with Vision and Nashville-based hotel developer and real estate investor Roshan Patel paid $3.7 million for the property in January 2020.
This will be Nashville’s second Hilton Tempo, as New Orleans-based HRI Properties is now under construction on a downtown surface parking lot at 127 Rosa Parks Blvd. with a building to offer the hotel brand.
Vision Hospitality Group was founded in 1997 and has undertaken multiple hotel projects in eight states.
MDHA DRC approval sought for proposed SoBro tower
Douglas Development Corp. will seek Metro Development and Housing Agency concept plan approval of a 24-story mixed-tower proposed for SoBro.
The Washington, D.C.-based company will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Sept. 6.
To be located on a site near multiple hotels, the future building will rise at 522-532 Fourth Ave. S. and on a collective 0.78 acres. The high-rise, as planned and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, would offer up to six retail spaces and 525 apartments. A 276-space structured garage is part of the proposal.
Douglas Development acquired two of the site’s parcels for $7 million in December 2021 in a transaction that was the equivalent of about $18.4 million an acre and roughly $423 per foot, two of the highest such marks for Nashville at the time. The company already owned the 532 Fourth Ave. S. parcel, having paid $4,525,000 for that property in December 2020.
The site is bordered by an alley on the north, Fourth Avenue on the west, Lea Avenue on the south and an alley on the east and is located no more than two blocks in any direction from 10-plus hotels.
New images released for under-construction Gulch tower
New images have been released and full-scale work is underway on mixed-use tower Modera McGavock in The Gulch.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is undertaking the tower — to offer 400 residential units and 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space — on a site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Cary will serve as the architect, with the tower to rise 28 floors and about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet (read more here).
Relatedly, Mill Creek recently paid $35 million for a SoBro property once home to Nashville Brewing Company and located at 825 Sixth Ave. S. The company, which recently saw the topping of it Modera Gulch, plans a building at that site too (read here).
