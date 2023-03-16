The Metro Planning Commission has approved two high-profile projects — one planned for Midtown and the other for Pie Town.
MPC approved a specific plan rezoning request related to a 32-floor mixed-use tower (Vela Pie Town is the working moniker but no name has been finalized) proposed to rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.
An LLC affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based development company Post Road Group paid $19 million for the property in May 2022. Post Road Group will have Kansas City-based VeLa Development, with which it is associated, develop the site.
Similarly, the commission voted last week to OK an SP for 16th & McGavock, a 29-story tower eyed for a four-parcel 1.17-acre Midtown site that is home to DeSano Pizzeria Napolatana.
Minnesota-based Roers Companies is proposing the project and has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings for architectural duties. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is the engineer and land-planner.
Developer pitches ‘South Bank’ name for downtown area
The development team underway with Peabody Union in downtown’s Rolling Mill Hill community is proposing the name “South Bank” be used as an alternative moniker.
Nashville-based Ray Hensler, who is developing the site with Florida-based Stiles, said he envisions Rolling Mill Hill and parts of both Rutledge Hill and SoBro (a 125-acre land mass) as part of South Bank — a play on the part of downtown that is south of the central business district and west of the Cumberland River.
In a release, Hensler said he does not expect the term South Bank to replace the terms “Rolling Mill Hill,” “Rutledge Hill” and “SoBro."
“As the city has a renewed emphasis on activating life on the Cumberland River, it seemed natural that the river should be a source of consideration as we tried to determine a designation for a community expanding and taking shape around us,” Hensler said. “This entire district rises from the South Bank of the Cumberland and the waterfront will certainly be a primary feature as the neighborhood matures in the coming years.”
Located at 30 Peabody St., the main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail.
Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, in whose District 19 Peabody Union sits, supports the use of South Bank, as does Tom Turner, Nashville Downtown Partnership president.
“I’ve been blessed to represent downtown during a truly transformative period of time for our city, and I am particularly excited about the direction of the South Bank neighborhood,” O’Connell said in the release. “I love that my collaboration with the planning department has resulted in not just the approval of a number of exciting projects, but also in downtown with multiple distinctive identities.
“I think a series of upcoming developments will create a beautiful neighborhood with a lot of public open park spaces and features that will really make our city look good and hopefully serve as a model for how we develop more of our urban core.”
FirstBank eyes facility in Gallatin after $1.42M deal
Nashville-based FirstBank has paid $1.42 million for two acres in Gallatin and plans what will be its first office in Sumner County.
MAB RGA Cumberland Pavilion LP was the seller of the 1.44-acre property, according to a release. The address is 220 Maharris Drive.
The property is a part of the Shops at Windsong project located along Highway 109 and South Water Avenue. A Publix serves as the anchor, with the just-sold property located next to the new Johnathan’s Grille.
FirstBank’s brokers were Gary Shanks and Miller Fitts (JLL), while Brian Forrester and Woody Widenhofer (Colliers) represented the seller.
