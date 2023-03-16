The Metro Planning Commission has approved two high-profile projects — one planned for Midtown and the other for Pie Town.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 2.56.32 PM.png

Vela Pie Town

MPC approved a specific plan rezoning request related to a 32-floor mixed-use tower (Vela Pie Town is the working moniker but no name has been finalized) proposed to rise at 601 Lafayette St. and offer 411 apartment units, 373 parking garage spaces and 5,715 square feet of ground-level retail. The 1.06-acre property is located near City Winery, the Nashville Union Rescue Mission and Holy Trinity Church, among other area landmarks.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 2.57.03 PM.png

South Bank

