Work continues on the Nashville Yards site, with foundation work set to begin and to allow for the eventual construction of the site’s multiple future towers.
A permit, valued at about $7.07 million, was pulled shortly after a separate foundation permit, valued at about $6.86 million, was issued in early March.
The recently finalized permit references six components, including the future tower to house Pinnacle Financial Partners. Also noted in the permit is 970,790 square feet of garage parking space. The permit covers a collective 2.5 million square feet of structures to be constructed at the site, which is bordered by Church Street on the north, The Gulch on the west, Broadway on the south and Ninth Avenue on the east.
To stand 35 stories, the future Class A office tower (on Parcel 3A) will also be home to law firm Bass, Berry & Sims and hug an existing (but not open to the public yet) viaduct called Platform Way South.
San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners is the owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site. Of note, SWVP and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) will co-develop the entertainment segment of the overall site.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith has designed the building to house Pinnacle, the address for which will be 600 Platform Way S. The building will rise about 560 feet above grade and approximately 500 feet above the viaduct. It would rank among Nashville five tallest buildings if standing today.
New images, completion date released for Dickerson Pike project
New images have been released related to a Cleveland Park residential building that will carry an affordable housing component and for which a summer 2023 finish is eyed.
Minneapolis area-based Dominium is undertaking the 255-unit project at 900 Dickerson Pike in East Nashville, with the company now calling the future building 900 at Cleveland Park.
Of note, the property sits at the intersection of Dickerson and Cleveland Street, with the latter to be extended under the interstate to connect to River North and the East Bank in a move related, in part, to the future Oracle campus project.
The seven-story building (see previous images here) will offer 159 studio/one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units and 31 three-bedroom units, with all units to be subject to income and rent restrictions. To qualify, renters will earn no more than 60 percent of the area median income. A 308-space parking garage will be included.
Dominium has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio (architecture), Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group (land-planning and engineering) and Franklin-based Genesis Engineering to work on the project.
