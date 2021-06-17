A $33 million loan has been issued related to the looming start of a mixed-use building to be located near Jack White’s Third Man Records complex in Pie Town.
To rise six floors and called Nell, the building (pictured) will sit on what had been two parcels with addresses of 629 and 635 Seventh Ave. S. As the Post has previously reported, the building will offer 78 for-purchase residences, 8,000 square feet of office space and 87 parking spaces.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein, who is undertaking multiple projects in the city, will develop the site (some preliminary work has been completed). Brentwood-based Avenue Construction is the general contractor.
Via the LLC, Epstein acquired the two properties — one used as surface parking and sitting next to a pre-World War II-constructed residential building and the other accommodating a warehouse that has been razed — for $5.3 million in January 2020.
KHRM SMA Funding LLC, in part, provided the loan, according to a Metro document. Read more about the development here.
Permit sought for east side development on Main Street
A permit has been applied for related to stormwater grading at the site of a five-story retail-and-residential building planned for 918 Main St. in East Nashville.
An entity affiliated with record label Razor and Tie seemingly is planning the building (pictured), along with a two-story, 5,000-square-foot office building at 3 Mcferrin Ave. Shville McFerrin QOZB LLC October 2020 paid $910,000 for the 0.34-acre east side property slated for the office building. The site most recently accommodated a since-razed building home to Dualtone Music Group.
A related LLC paid $840,000 in mid-2018 for the property at 918 Main. The building on that property was most recently home to clothing retailer Molly Green.
Nashville-based engineering firm Thomas & Hutton is listed on the permit. Find out more about the project here.
Demo permit issued related to Sylvan Heights project
A demolition permit has been issued related to an apartment building Kansas City-based Price Development Group is eyeing for Sylvan Heights.
The permit is valued at $300,000, with Nashville-based Lindsey Excavation and Demolition to handle the job. The permit follows the recent pulling of a grading permit and the application for a master permit for the project.
Price has submitted to Metro basic images of the building, with a document noting Addison, Texas-based HEDK Architects is handling design for what is called 3800 Charlotte. The master permit references three buildings with a collective 320 residential units and a skybridge connecting two of the structures.
The West Nashville project will have an address of 3800 Charlotte Ave. Formerly the home of Metro’s salt barns, the property sits within Metro Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
PDG, officials for which could not be reached for comment, in July 2019 paid $7.45 million for what was then a Metro-owned salt facility. The 5.03-acre property was offered via an online auction, with Price the only bidder.
Read more here.
