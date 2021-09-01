The owners of Mercedes-Benz of Music City near Nashville International Airport now have an image for their future Ferrari dealership.
The availability of the image comes as JJA Properties TN LLC recently landed a permit related to the project.
The LLC, the members of which include Texas-based businessman Joe Agresti, paid $3.75 million for property located at 2300 Knights of Columbus Blvd. in October 2020.
The permit, valued at $180,990, will allow for the construction of a foundation for a building to eventually accommodate a Ferrari of Nashville dealership. The address is at 2300 Knights of Columbus Blvd.
Crain Construction is handling the job. Read more about the project here.
October opening eyed for Gulch building Harlowe
Charleston, S.C.-based apartment developer and manager Greystar Real Estate Partners has announced an October opening for Harlowe, a 16-story apartment building for which construction is nearing completion in The Gulch.
Preleasing is underway, according to a release, for the 300-unit building. The address is 908 Division St., with the project having previously gone by the street address for a name until the recent unveiling of moniker Harlowe.
The building will offer The Alcove (a swimming pool and cabana lounge with wet bar and shuffleboard on the sixth level); a fitness center and yoga studio (Studio 908) that offers Echelon bikes); and Platform 16 penthouse bar and terrace. The ground floor art gallery will highlight pieces curated by local artists. Additional amenities include a resident lounge with flex workspaces, conference room, bike storage and repair shop, outdoor grills and al fresco dining areas, a dog washing station and package lockers.
“As Nashville becomes more refined and redefined, Harlowe is upholding its important history to present a truly unique, unparalleled living experience,” Joey Bushey, Greystar director of U.S. strategic property marketing, said in the release.
Read more here.
Relatedly, Greystar continues work on a mixed-use project at 19th Avenue and Broadway in Midtown (read here).
