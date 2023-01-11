Chicago-based Albion Residential has announced a March opening for its $140 million mixed-use tower in The Gulch — with a handful of two-level townhomes included in the high-rise.

The looming opening will bring full circle an effort that originally garnered local headlines in early 2020. In August of that year, Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the site, located at 645 Division St. and next to Frugal MacDoogal.

Albion.png

Albion in the Gulch
Duke.png

The Duke II

