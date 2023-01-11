Chicago-based Albion Residential has announced a March opening for its $140 million mixed-use tower in The Gulch — with a handful of two-level townhomes included in the high-rise.
The looming opening will bring full circle an effort that originally garnered local headlines in early 2020. In August of that year, Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the site, located at 645 Division St. and next to Frugal MacDoogal.
The leasing center is now open and located across the street from the 20-story tower at 636 Division St., property Albion Residential acquired in April 2022 for $5 million (read here).
A release notes the leasing center offers visitors a model of Albion in the Gulch’s studios, one-, two- and three-bedrooms apartments. In addition, two-story townhomes within the building will be what is being billed as a first in the Nashville high-end apartment tower rental market. The Albion in The Gulch townhomes are located on the fourth and 20th floors, “giving residents the experience of having their own home in a high-rise building,” the release notes.
Units feature quartz-topped kitchen islands with a central gathering space, stainless-steel appliances and matte black fixtures.
Relatedly, Albion Residential has announced a management team of Melanie Brink (general manager), Steve Navarrete (brand manager) and Kala Geers (leasing manager).
“Albion in the Gulch’s design breaks the current mold and stands out amongst other new apartment communities in the region, inside and out,” Andrew Yule, Albion Residential vice president of development, said in the release. “We wanted to deliver to the market a building that could set a new standard, and we believe we’ve achieved that. The finishes are of a quality beyond expectation, and the amenities are dynamic and diverse to foster community by delivering something for everyone. We’ve curated an experienced team to lead this community and we can’t wait to welcome our first residents.”
The Albion tower property, which sits within what some call Pie Town, once accommodated a building that was the home of Myers Flooring.
Image released for underway MetroCenter building
An image has been created related to the next phase of MetroCenter apartment complex The Duke.
Augusta, Georgia-based The Giddings Group is under construction with the project at 115 Cumberland Bend. The company paid $1,847,000 for the property in late 2019, Metro records show.
Previously, The Giddings Group had eyed an early 2020 start on the five-story 194-unit apartment building (read here), which will sit next to the company’s since-sold The Duke of Nashville. San Mateo, California-based G.W. Williams Co. paid $74.26 million for the property, located at 281 Cumberland Bend, in September 2021 (read here).
