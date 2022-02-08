Ground has broken on the first tower at Paseo South Gulch, with the building to offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail.
According to a release, the 16-story building will be called Prima.
New York-based SomeraRoad owns the property, with a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S. The
In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower (to rise 20 stories and with details forthcoming), with the two buildings to feature a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of retail space.
The towers will join The Bill Voorhees Company Building and the industrial structure last home to the Downtown Nashville Antique Mall, with the latter now (or planned for) tenants Maiz DLV, Two Hands and GoodVets.
Prima will will be sandwiched by the Voorhees and antique mall buildings while the future 20-floor building will positioned behind Voorhees (as seen in the above image).
Construction of Prima, being overseen by the local office of Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction, is tentatively slated to be completed by third quarter 2023. Nashville-based ESa is the architect. Full-scale work on the second tower is set to begin in early 2023 and is eyed for a 2024 finish.
Safehold Inc. and S3 Capital are the lending partners for Prima.
“Paseo South Gulch will be a premier, live-work-play destination in Nashville, and the start of Prima is a significant step towards our transformational vision becoming reality,” Andrew Donchez, SomeraRoad principal and head of development, said in the release. “We’ve worked tirelessly to craft every detail of Paseo South Gulch, to tie new towers into the adaptive reuse of historic structures and future phases, to ultimately create a district that feels authentic and vibrant.”
Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects handled design of the Voorhees addition. MZA and ESa, also locally based, worked on the master plan for the site. Nashville-based Hawkins Partners is handling landscape architecture work, with Kimley-Horn the engineer.
The local offices of Cushman & Wakefield and Ojas Partners are handling the marketing of the office and retail spaces, respectively.
The site covers about 2.6 acres and is located within a node in which Pie Town and The Gulch overlap. Via an LLC, SomeraRoad paid $30 million for the property in 2019 (read more here).
Relatedly, in December SomeraRoad paid $38 million for a property located adjacent to Paseo South Gulch at the Eighth Avenue and Division Street intersection (read more here).
Mixed-use building eyed for Clarksville Pike
A mixed-use building is slated for North Davidson County.
Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group plans the project for a 3.59-acre site at 3720 Clarksville Pike near that road’s split with Ashland City Highway.
The company has requested final site plan approval from the Metro Planning Commission to undertake the project, with the building to offer 250 residential units and retail space.
Southeast Venture is the architect for the building (seemingly called Orchard Hills), and Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties.
An LLC that is affiliated with New York-based Lightstone Management owns the property (having paid $7.85 million for it and various adjacent parcels in May 2021) and it is unclear if Elmington Capital Group will acquire it.
Nashville Now Next reports the future building will be part of a three-phase plan, a rezoning for which was finalized in 2019.
