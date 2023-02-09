Images have been created and details are emerging related to a two-building mixed-use project planned for Midtown.
As the Post reported in December (read here), Minnesota-based Roers Companies paid $7.3 million for three parcels with addresses of 210 and 212 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. The three parcels offer a collective 0.49 acres.
If the project materializes as envisioned, a hotel tower would rise at 1414 Church St. and the multi-family mixed-use high-rise (pictured above) would sit on the 15th Avenue North site along with three other parcels Roers owns (read here). The project would also include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, according to filings. The hotel building would sit adjacent to the Church Street structure home to Deja Vu Showgirls.
Now Roers has submitted to the Metro Planning Department a multi-page document that offers some additional specifics. The document notes Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn are providing engineering and land planning assistance. The local office of Austin-based STG Design is the architect.
The document shows the hotel tower to rise 360 feet and 30 stories. The building will offer no parking. Similarly the mixed-use high-rise with residential and retail (and fronting 15th Avenue) will stand 30 floors and about 350 feet. It will offer four levels of below-grade structured parking garage and five levels of parking above the street-level retail. Of note, the residential and retail building will offer a swimming pool and amenities level both above the parking and on the rooftop.
Metro will need to approve height exceptions for the two towers. The hotel building would be the tallest structure located on the Midtown stretch of Church Street if standing today.
Roers has declined to note when it hopes to break ground on the first two towers.
Relatedly, and as the Post previously reported, Roers recently submitted to the Metro Planning Department plans for two additional buildings — one to stand up to 40 stories (480 feet) and the other up to 36 floors (435 feet), with the taller building potentially to offer retail/restaurant and residential space and the other high-rise possibly to feature a hotel, condominiums and retail. The condo units would be positioned above the hotel space.
Aurora and Hariohm (both based in Cookeville and seemingly affiliated) own multiple parcels at 207-225 14th Ave. N. and on which Roers will have the two additional towers rise (read here). Roers has not disclosed if it will purchase those parcels or undertake a ground lease.
VUMC spaces to land upgrades
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is slated for major update via two permits with a collective value of $14 million.
Specifically, and according to a Metro Codes Department-issued permit, VUMC’s Medical Center North tower will see its fifth floor updated to include “modern and flexible laboratories as well as ancillary support spaces including carrels and faculty office areas, research alcoves, cold rooms, and shared equipment space,” according to a permit valued at $8.7 million. The permit does not note the general contractor.
The Medical Center North Tower’s Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science six-floor space will see updates via permit valued at $5.3 million. The local office of Sandy, Utah-based Layton Construction Company handling the work.