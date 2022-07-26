Demolition looms of the three-building Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place within the Rock Block, as the development company prepping to reinvent the site with a Holiday Inn Express has landed a construction loan.

Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based SiLa Developments, has secured the $43.1 million loan from Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance. Mag Mile Capital Senior Vice President Francisco Nacorda sourced the financing for the project, according to a release from HSF and SiLa Developments.

Holiday Inn.png

Holiday Inn Express
Peabody Union.png

Peabody Union

