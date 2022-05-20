A New York-based real estate investment trust has paid about $11.27 million for an industrial property located near Stocking 51 in The Nations and on the Cumberland River, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the five-parcel property, with a main address of 4600 Centennial Blvd., is W.P. Carey Inc.
The seller was Cranbury, New Jersey-based Innophos, which acquired the 66.4-acre property in 2004 for $13.48 million, Metro records show. The Post was unable to determine the discrepancy between that price and the recent sales price.
Innophos focuses on the manufacturing of essential ingredients (using specialty phosphates) related to the food-and-beverage, health-and-nutrition and industrial specialty sectors. In addition to the U.S., the company operates facilities in Canada, China and Mexico. Innophos spent about $4.5 million in 2010 to update the plant, with a focus on making its Cal-Rise (a leavening acid that allows manufacturers of baked goods to reduce sodium levels while simultaneously adding calcium).
According to its website, W.P. Carey hold properties in 24 countries. Its portfolio includes more than 1,300 net- leased properties with about 150,000,000 square feet of buildings. The company was founded in 1973.
W.P. Carey will lease back the space to Innophos, according to a document.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Stocking 51 — home to Frothy Monkey and Southern Grist Brewing Co., among others — is located to the immediate west of the site. It recently sold for $58 million (read here).
