A New York-based company that owns Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center is looking to develop a local site located near the Cumberland River and within the overlap of Rutledge Hill and SoBro.
According to four filings with the Tennessee Secretary of State office and to an image submitted to Metro, Tishman Speyer is seeking what seemingly will be a mixed-used building at 133 Korean Veterans Blvd.
According to wording found on the filings (two limited partnerships and two corporations), a future building seemingly will offer residential spaces. One of the filings, for example, notes "133 KVB Resi Property, L.P."
Nashville-based real estate investor Frank May owns the property, having paid $6 million for it in late 2015, according to Metro records.
Of note, Tishman Speyer is co-developing with Ryan Companies an Austin site with a mixed-use 59-story tower to include office, retail and residential space. The future Nashville building could be similar, according to sources.
Tishman Speyer officials could not be reached for comment, and the company did not submit the image seen above with the "Tishman Speyer" tower reference.
Nearby Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development is planning a three-tower project on the site previously home to Cumulus Media (read here). The company paid $34 million for the property earlier this year.
Relatedly, Boston-based The Congress Group recently released details for a project, also to include three towers, to be undertaken on a site located across Second Avenue from the Centrum property. Read more about that here.
