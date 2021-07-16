New images have been released and design plans modified once more for the mixed-use North Edgehill Commons proposed for the district from which its name derives.
Chicago-area-based apartment development company Marquette Companies this month submitted to the Metro Planning Department the updates renderings and plans. The company seeks to buy the 6.8-acre property site — which overlooks the interstate loop and The Gulch — from an entity related to Beaman Automotive.
With addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St., the Edgehill property is located off 12th Avenue South and offers a building with a service center (to be razed if the project unfolds).
For the second time, North Edgehill Commons has seen a slight reduction in scale. It is now proposed to offer three eight-story buildings and two six-floors buildings. The buildings will feature 550 residential units, about 390,000 square feet of office space, a hotel with 200 rooms, 15,000 square feet of retail and some green space.
As the Post reported in May, the project had been proposed to offer buildings of 10, eight, seven and five stories, according to a previously submitted document (read more here).
At that time, the buildings were to have featured about 160,000 square feet of office space housed in what seemingly would have been the two tallest buildings (and with some residential space below the office space). Collectively, and at the time, North Edgehill Commons was to have offered 540 residential units, 500 hotel rooms, 25,000 square feet of restaurant space, 25,000 square feet of retail space and an interior park/plaza/driveway.
As originally submitted in 2020, a document had North Edgehill Commons featuring a 12-story mixed-use structure and three eight-story mixed-used buildings.
Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton will serve as architect. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is the engineer and land planner with Nashville-based Hawkins Partners the landscape architect, according to the documents. The team is seeking a specific plan rezoning.
Veteran local businessman Lee Beaman is attempting to sell the property, home to the Beaman Body Shop, as well as three highly visible Midtown properties. The Post reported in January that the Hawkins Street property was under contract.
Marquette Companies, officials for which could not be reached for comment, oversees divisions that develop sites with apartment buildings and that then manage those properties. According to its website, Marquette has undertaken projects in Chicago and Houston. The company is based in Naperville, near Chicago.
Across 12th Avenue, Charlotte-based Crescent Communities and Pearl Street Partners of Brentwood are underway with Novel Edgehill (read more here).
