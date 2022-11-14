Marriott

The future Marriott hotel building as seen looking west from the intersection of Commerce Street and Seventh Avenue North

A detailed color rendering has been released and details updated regarding a Marriott hotel building planned for a three-parcel surface parking lot located adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School.

As the Post previously reported, the hotel building will be constructed on a site with addresses 117-119-125 Seventh Ave. N.  

