A detailed color rendering has been released and details updated regarding a Marriott hotel building planned for a three-parcel surface parking lot located adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School.
Previously, and according to a permit, the Marriott was to have offered 428 rooms on 21 floors. Now, the Alamo Manhattan website notes the hotel will rise 23 floors and offer 400 rooms. However, a stormwater grading permit application references 20 stories.
The prospective developer of the property is Dallas-based Alamo Manhattan, company officials with which could not be reached for comment regarding a start date and the floor count discrepency.
In addition, and as previously reported, the building will feature 25,000 square feet of meeting space, a ground-floor restaurant, a coffee shop, a lounge, a business center, a fitness center and an elevated pool deck. Marriott International will manage the hotel, with the room finishes to offer a contemporary design.
The family of the late Monroe Carell, a parking industry official and philanthropist, owns the three-parcel property, which offers a collective 0.78 acres and sits across Seventh Avenue from boutique hotel Holston House. It is unclear when the transaction between the two parties will close and if it will involve a sale or a ground lease.
Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group will participate in the project.
