A Midtown property owned by the Nashville Electric Service power board since 1960 has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

The 0.13-acre parcel offers no building and an address of 18 Music Circle E. Located near Music Row and also fronting Division Street, the raw land is zoned CF (core frame), which allows for parking and commercial service support uses related to the central business district.

