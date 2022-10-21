A Midtown property owned by the Nashville Electric Service power board since 1960 has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The 0.13-acre parcel offers no building and an address of 18 Music Circle E. Located near Music Row and also fronting Division Street, the raw land is zoned CF (core frame), which allows for parking and commercial service support uses related to the central business district.
The property is sandwiched by a 0.11-acre property located at 20 Music Circle E. and offering a modernist small office building owned by attorneys Mark Honeycutt and Dave Rich and a 1.13-acre property at 10 Music Circle E. owned by Cumulus Broadcasting Inc.
In August 2021, Cumulus sold for $34 million a Rutledge Hill site on which Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development plans a multi-tower mixed-use project (read here). It is unclear if Cumulus might offer its Music Circle East property for sale, too; however, sources told the Post that given the company's Rutledge Hill sale, a listing would not be surprising.
The NES property sits within the Metro Development and Housing Agency Arts Center Redevelopment District. As such, the agency's design review committee would need to approve the architectural form and function of any building proposed for the site.
NES has engaged Wood Caldwell, Lee White and Treanor Granbery — Southeast Venture co-principals and affiliate broker, respectively — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.