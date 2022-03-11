Five months after local developer Ewing Properties unveiled plans for a sprawling, $2.5-billion mixed-use development on the Cumberland River in North Davidson County, area residents are beginning to question parts of the proposal.
Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs, whose District 2 includes the 65-acre site, hosted a community meeting Thursday to hear from neighbors in the West Trinity Lane area. She was joined by members of the urban design and development team.
“Plans for the project aren’t complete yet,” Toombs said. “I’m still hosting community meetings. There isn’t a final design, and the community hasn’t negotiated a community benefits agreement yet. Right now, we’re just dealing with ideas. There’s a lot of potentials, and the current draft plan is promising. A lot of community input went into the design of the draft.”
If it materializes, The Riverside would yield buildings with up to 5 million square feet of residential, office, restaurant and retail spaces, along with three public parks and potential access to downtown Nashville via water taxis.
One of the project representatives said that the development could be “a catalyst for further development and economic opportunity.” The representative added that the goal was to create a neighborhood that is safe and welcoming for everyone.
Area residents who attended the meeting, however, were not entirely optimistic about the proposal. Some asked about lost access to interstates and increased commute times.
“The main thing that has people concerned is the infrastructure; we have to be able to maintain our lifestyle for people who are current residents in this area,” one woman said, a sentiment echoed by other attendees.
Another attendee asked about whether the new businesses would be affordable for current restaurants, while still another questioned parking availability.
“My goal is that it is open to everyone and anyone can live there and come and enjoy the public space across from retail and entertainment," Toombs said. “It’s for all people."
Developer representatives could not put an end date on construction, stating that it would likely be a 10-20 year project, depending on market conditions. Another community meeting is scheduled for March 24 (several were held prior to the Thursday meeting). The developer will have to work with Toombs to secure Metro approvals for the project.
