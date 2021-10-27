Ewing Properties is eyeing for its 65-acre North Davidson County property fronting the Cumberland River The Riverside, a $2.5 billion mixed-use project to include office, residential, retail and green space.
According to a release, Ewing Properties (which has acquired the property over time) is partnering with Chicago-based Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for architecture, design and engineering services. SOM has designed riverfront projects in Chicago, Detroit, Austin and Sydney.
A start date is not included in the release.
If it materializes, The Riverside (stylized as "the Riverside") would yield buildings with a collective up to 5 million square feet of residential, office, restaurant and retail spaces, along with three open-to-the-public parks that will encompass more than 25 acres. The project envision access to downtown by water taxis. One of the addresses of the site is 1018 W. Trinity Lane.
Ewing Properties proposed a similar project in 2017, with a price tag of about $500 million, The Tennessean reported at the time. The effort to redevelop the site has been underway for eight years, the release notes.
The site sits within Metro Councilmember Kyonztè Toombs' District 2.
“Nashville was established because of the Cumberland River, and today is rediscovering its history and status as a river city that can benefit immensely from this rich natural resource,” Edward Ewing (read more here), CEO of Ewing Properties, said in a release. “We are planning The Riverside to be a new, waterfront gateway north of the river — a place that welcomes all residents and visitors to embrace local culture and celebrate the riverfront lifestyle of Nashville’s future.
"Ewing Properties is proud to work with the city of Nashville, Council Lady Kyonzte Toombs and local community leaders to help establish Nashville as a leading river city of the 21st century.”
Additional partners in The Riverside include Bass Berry & Sims (legal services), FINN Partners (public relations), Ragan Smith (engineering) and Tune Entrekin and White (legal services).
Other riverfront development north of downtown is either underway (River North for Oracle, for example) or planned (read here).
