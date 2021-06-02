The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. will move in October to the North Gulch's Capitol View from the central business district.
The organization will take about 17,800 square feet in a building anchored by HealthStream and with an address of 500 11th Ave. N. NCVC will join the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, among others, as a tenant in the 10-story office building (pictured), which opened in 2019.
Bob Fisher, NCVC board chairman and former Belmont University president, said the organization’s current lease at One Nashville (previously called One Nashville Place) expires in mid-October. NCVC has operated from the downtown high-rise since 2005.
“We conducted an extensive and exhaustive search for almost two years, both prior to COVID and during the pandemic,” Fisher said in a statement. “We found the most cost-efficient decision was to relocate the offices to Capitol View.”
Mylinda Vick, a principal with Nashville-based Cherry & Associates, brokered the deal for NCVC with the 500 11th Ave. N. building owner (a joint venture between Boyle and Northwestern Mutual).
Flow Construction is handling the build-out of the future space via a permit valued at about $1.2 million.
Led by President and CEO Butch Spyridon, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is home to 67 employees.
