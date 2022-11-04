A commercial property located near Silo Bend in The Nations has sold for $4 million.

The main address of the three-parcel site, home to West Nashville Auto Recycling, West Nashville Auto Repair and Collision and Full Circle Disposal, is 5604 Centennial Blvd. The purchase also includes a parcel at 5700 Centennial Blvd.

Centennial

West Nashville Auto Repair and Collision as seen in 2018

