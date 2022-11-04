A commercial property located near Silo Bend in The Nations has sold for $4 million.
The main address of the three-parcel site, home to West Nashville Auto Recycling, West Nashville Auto Repair and Collision and Full Circle Disposal, is 5604 Centennial Blvd. The purchase also includes a parcel at 5700 Centennial Blvd.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC that shares an address with both locally based R.C. Mathews Contractor and the Nashville office of commercial real estate company Colliers International. The Post was unable to determine additional details.
The seller was Payman Zad, who paid $350,000 for the 1.52-acre west side property in 2012, Metro records show.
The just-sold site sits adjacent to apartment building The Union, which Glen Allen, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties in early October acquired for $96.5 million (read here).
Of note, the property was given a specific plan rezoning in September, a designation that suggests a redevelopment is eyed. The rezoning will allow for a building of up to eight floors, a Metro document notes.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of $60.41 per square foot, with a commercial real estate industry source saying the per-foot price is reasonable given the SP rezoning.
The Post was unable to determine if the businesses on the site will relocate, and it is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Sitting within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts' District 20 and in a bend of the Cumberland River highlighted by a towering grain silo recognized for its massive mural by Australian artist Guido Van Helten, Silo Bend offers multiple buildings with for-purchase residences, rental apartments and retail.
