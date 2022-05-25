East Nashville Beer Works has announced it will open a location in Lebanon.
Via a social media post, the craft beer company said the future ENBW will be located at Highway 109 and Callis Road. No opening date was offered in the Instagram post, and ENBW owner Anthony Davis could not be reached for comment.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he and Sarah Haston, the Wilson County city’s economic development director, also have a commitment from Cedar City Brewing Company to open on Lebanon's historic square and from Tenn Lakes Brewing Co to open in The Mill at Lebanon.
In a release, Davis said the future Lebanon ENBW facility “will add needed capacity, as we will brew and package our core beers at the new facility and utilize our East Nashville location for small batch and experimental brews.”
ENBW opened at 320 E. Trinity Lane in 2016. In addition to various craft beer styles, the microbrewery is known for its outdoor space and pizza.
Davidson County is home to more than 25 breweries, brewpubs and taprooms.
Nashville Business Journal first reported the future Wilson County East Nashville Beer Works location.
