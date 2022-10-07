The Nashville area saw 3,478 home closings in September, a 13.5 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021.
According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,458 sales pending at the end of September, compared to 3,639 pending sales following the same month last year.
Data for 2022’s third quarter showed 10,503 closings, down 17 percent from the 12,624 closings during the same period of 2021.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 32 days. Until recently, the monthly figure was in the high 20s.
The median price for a residential single-family home in September was $475,000; for a condominium, $335,000. This compares with September 2021’s median residential and condominium prices of $414,583 and $298,000, respectively.
Inventory continues to rise. At the end of September, the mark was 9,765, an 84 percent increase from 5,307 in September 2021.
“It’s typical for market activity to slow down from the beginning of fall through the end of the year,” Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in the release. “Less buyer competition is a welcome respite from the craziness of 2021.”
The GNR data collected was taken from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.