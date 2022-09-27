A Music Valley property located near Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center and targeting tourists with children-friendly offerings has been listed for sale for $11 million.
With addresses of 2434, 2444 and 2450 Music Valley Drive, the property covers 7.5 acres, according to Metro records (though marketing materials show 9.5 acres).
The property offers buildings accommodating Grand Old Golf and Go Kart, Till Five Pizza and ice cream shop Cotton & Snow, about one mile north of Opry Mills mall.
Music City Games Inc. owns the property, with a seemingly affiliated entity having previously acquired it for $2,883,000 in 2011, Metro records note. That entity apparently is affiliated with John Walker, who started Walker Hospitality Group in 1980.
Walker Hospitality Group is listing the property for sale, with the offering the equivalent of about $1.16 million per acre. Officials with the company declined comment.
The marketing materials note the property, zoned commercial, is suitable for “prime development.”
Music Valley is perhaps best known for approximately 12 budget hotels and for Cooter’s, a museum that highlights American action-comedy television series The Dukes of Hazard (1979-1985).