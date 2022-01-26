A Music Row parcel on which sits no building has sold for $1.75 million, with the new owner a local real estate investor with various holdings within the district.
Located at 19 Music Square W. (17th Avenue South) near RCA Studio A, the property offers 0.17 acres.
The new owner is a trust overseen by Jane Chera, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Chera also owns three contiguous parcels — including the building home to restaurant The Patterson House — at 18th Avenue South and Division Street (read more here).
The seller was a trust, a member of which acquired the property in 1976 for $44,433, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $232.36 per foot based on acreage. Per-foot prices within Music Row have varied somewhat significantly the past 12 months.
As the Post reported in January 2020, Sila Development Co. had sought to acquire the property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
