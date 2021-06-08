A Music Row office building has sold for almost $1.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.18-acre property, located at 1107 17th Ave. S., is Music Row Developments LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine. The seller was Miller Rentals LLC, which paid $1.5 million for the property in November 2018, according to Metro records.
The property offers a two-story American Foursquare former home that was constructed in 1913, according to marketing materials. The building seemingly is home to MV2 Entertainment, owned by David Fanning. Billed as an American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer, Fanning co-owns New Voice Entertainment, which has produced for Parmalee and Thompson Square and serves as Jason Aldean's road band, according to theboot.com.
The building offers 4,770 square feet. With a transaction price of $1,885,000, the deal is the equivalent of $395 per square foot based on the structure’s size.
For context, HeLen Walker, founder and former CEO of Stardust Tours, paid $57,000 for the property in 1980.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
