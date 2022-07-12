A Music Row property once owned by The Oak Ridge Boys has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.
Located at 1209 16th Ave. S., the 0.18-acre property offers an American foursquare home opened in 1919 and used as offices accommodating multiple tenants.
The estate of the late Stephen Rush owns the property, with Rush (who worked as a lawyer focused on the music and entertainment industries) having paid $515,000 for it in 1998, Metro records show.
During the early period of his legal career, Rush (who died in 2021) represented Opryland USA Inc. in the acquisition of a music catalogue.
Of note, country music industry executive Joe Galante also once owned the property. Galante — who was influential in helping advance the careers of Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and The Judds, among others — bought the property with music producer Richard Landis and the late Stan Moress (also a music industry official who died in 2021). The trio paid $250,000 for the property in 1990 before selling to Rush eight years later for more than twice that figure.
The four members of the The Oak Ridge Boys acquired the property in 1984 for $170,000 and seemingly used the building for a demo studio, Metro records note. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys have recorded 31 studio albums and sold more than 40 million units.
At about 5,065 square feet of building space, the offering is the equivalent of roughly $494 per square foot, a price in line with per-foot numbers of similar Row properties that have sold recently.
Recent tenants have included Briserv Digital Media, Nashville Healthnote and law firm Copyright Café. A working recording studio is located in the building's basement.
The property offers 13 parking spaces positioned in the rear and accessed via an alley.
The owners have enlisted Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
