A Music Row building home to a United Methodist body and located adjacent to Bobby’s Idle Hour Tavern has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Opened in 1962, the modernist building sits on a 0.40-acre two-parcel lot that includes surface parking and a main address of 1000 17th Ave. S.
The General Commission on United Methodist Men owns the property, having paid $750,000 for it in 2005, Metro records show. That entity works from the building.
Scott McKinney and Matt Messier — senior associate and principal, respectively, with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial — are handling the marketing and sale of the property for the owner.
The property is being marketed as zoned to offer potential for redevelopment involving residential, office, retail and/or hotel spaces.
It is unclear what purchase price the for-sale property might command. However, and within the past 18 months or so, multiple Music Row properties offering half the acreage of the listed site have garnered upwards of $2 million.
The property sits across 17th Avenue from Hall Emery’s office and retail building 17th & Grand and across Grand Avenue from apartment building Millennium Music Row.
Across an alley running along the site, Chicago-based real estate development and investment company Speedwagon Capital Partners is under construction on a six-story apartment building with some ground-level retail space. The address of the future building (a segment of which will stand seven floors) is 1001 16th Ave. S. (Read more here.)
“This is a very desirable Music Row intersection and within walking distance to Edgehill and Vanderbilt,” McKinney said.
Bobby’s Idle Hour operates at 9 Music Square S. (Grand Avenue) on property owned by members of the Bryant family (the late Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant wrote numerous hit songs, including for The Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly).
