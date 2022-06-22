A mixed-use three-building development is being eyed for a site located in The Nations and near Silo Bend and a future Metro greenway.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is targeting the project for a 10.09-acre site hugging the Cumberland River at 1650 54th Ave. N.
AJ Land Co. owns the property, with Metro records unclear as to what that entity paid for it. The site is home to a few nondescript buildings used, in part, for truck storage.
Mill Creek envisions one of the three residential buildings — collectively to be called Modera Nations — to offer retail. Images submitted to Metro suggest the structures will rise six stories. The company has enlisted the local office of Charlotte-based Kimley Horn Associates for engineering and land-planning duties, Atlanta-based Cooper Cary for design work and Hawkins Partners of Nashville for land architecture efforts.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on July 28 to seek a specific plan rezoning (the property currently is zoned industrial) to allow for Modera Nations.
Of note, Mill Creek typically uses “Modera” for its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally and is preparing to start Modera McGavock (also in The Gulch). According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director for the company's Nashville office, could not be reached for comment.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts' District 20.
