A mixed-use tower planned for the Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios is being eyed for 32 floors.
As the Post reported in January, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential is planning for the building to offer 143 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom residences and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
A recently filed document (related to fire codes and vehicular access) does not note if a parking garage could be part of the potential future project.
The two-parcel property has addresses of 1806 and 1808 Division St. and covers 0.34 acres. It accommodates two one-story modernist buildings.
Waypoint Residential, officials with which could not be reached for comment, mainly focuses on suburban garden-style apartment development and ownership, with its website showing a portfolio of more than 100 properties. Waypoint apparently owns no Nashville property, though it bought and sold The Point at Waterford Crossing in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Sounds Perfect LLC owns the property, having acquired it for $700,000 in 2007, according to Metro records. The LLC is affiliated with Texas-based Sue Caperton and Steve Caperton, who also own the OmniSound Studios business, according to state documents.
OmniSound Studios began operations in 1986 and has been involved with albums by Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, among others, according to its website.
Of note, Marty Robbins, a deceased country and western singer and multi-instrumentalist, acquired the property in 1978 for $105,000, according to Metro records. During his career, Robbins recorded 52 studio albums and had 100 singles. He died in 1982 of heart complications.
The Capertons originally listed the property for sale for $4.25 million, as the Post reported in October 2019. It remains unclear if the owner will relocate the studio once the property sells.
The 1806-1808 Division site is zoned to allow for a mixed-use building of up to 15 floors or a maximum of 20 stories if music-related uses are incorporated via the Metro Planning Department’s Music Row Vision Plan.
It is unclear how Waypoint intends to undertake a 32-story tower given current zoning.
Over the years, the diminutive OmniSound buildings have been engulfed by taller structures, including those home to Embassy Suites, Bristol on Broadway and the under-construction Kenect Nashville.
