An East Nashville property located near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway could be redeveloped, with a mixed-use project possibly in the works.

With addresses of 910 and 920 Cherokee Ave., the 4.67-acre property sits near multiple sites either eyed for projects or with developments underway.

