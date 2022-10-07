An East Nashville property located near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway could be redeveloped, with a mixed-use project possibly in the works.
With addresses of 910 and 920 Cherokee Ave., the 4.67-acre property sits near multiple sites either eyed for projects or with developments underway.
Plainsman LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property. The LLC has enlisted Nashville-based Centric Architecture to seek a rezoning to mixed-use from industrial.
According to a document filed with Metro, a Nov. 10 Metro Planning Commission meeting is slated related to the rezoning request.
Nashville Plywood operates from a building on the site, which is located in what some locals call Highland Heights. Founded in 1951, the business ranks among the state’s longest-operational plywood distributors.
The immediate area is seeing various development activity. For example, Nashville-based Vintage South Development and Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners are under construction with Laurel & Pine, located at 905 Cherokee Ave. and to offer 166 apartment units and approximately 25,000 square feet of commercial space (read more here).
Nearby on a two-parcel site at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane next to the Metro Police Department East Precinct, Atlanta-based development company Wood Partners is underway on project to offer some residential, retail, restaurant and creative maker/office space (read here).
And at 600 E. Trinity Lane, work continues on residential project High View Cottages and Flats (read here).
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
