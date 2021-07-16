Nashville-based developer Kelly Bonadies is eyeing a mixed-use adaptive reuse project for the Osage/North Fisk district in North Nashville.
According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, the development would unfold on about 1.12 acres on two sites at 2100, 2105 and 2107 Buchanan St., about five blocks west of the epicenter of the Buchanan Arts District.
The document notes a project with residential and retail space. Existing buildings on one segment of the site seemingly will be updated. Of note, the project would unfold on both the north (the 2100 address) and south the 2105-07 addresses) sides of Buchanan Street. The above image shows 2100 Buchanan St., with the existing buildings updated.
A rezoning will be required, according to the document, with a Metro Planning Commission hearing slated for Aug. 26. Centric Architecture (Gina Emmanuel) will oversee design, with Fulmer Lucas Engineering (Jay Fulmer) to handle land planning and engineering. Both are Nashville-based.
According to Metro records, Bonadies owns 2100 Buchanan (0.72 acres) while an entity affiliated with Nashville-based developer Bert Mathews owns the 2105-07 parcels (a combined 0.4 acres). It is unclear what might be done with the 2105-07 properties.
