A mixed-use project will be allowed for a busy East Nashville intersection — with the property home to the last H.G. Hill Food Stores grocery operating in Davidson County — if rezoning is approved for the site.
If it materializes, the project will unfold at 3101-3105 Dickerson Pike on property positioned at the northeast corner of the Dickerson and Broadmoor Drive intersection and that Nashville-based development company H.G. Hill Realty owns.
Nancy VanReece, in whose District 8 the 9.13-acre property sits, said a previous Dickerson Road North study established parameters for future development in the area.
“This is an important intersection that [people and developers] have overlooked,” VanReece said.
VanReece said she has been in contact with Hill Realty CEO Jimmy Granbery and Kim Hawkins, founding principal of locally based landscape architecture and planning firm Hawkins Partners Inc. (which often works with Hill Realty), to assess the options for the site.
VanReece will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Oct. 27 to seek a rezoning to mixed-use limited from commercial services. The MUL-NS zoning would allow for housing (but not short-term rental).
VanReece said she wants to see the property — located near Maplewood High School — rezoned before she leaves office in August 2023. Hill Realty has made no announcement regarding a timeline or if it would undertake any future mixed-used project itself or sell.
“Perhaps the future project could include a grocery store or housing,” VanReece said.
Hill paid $75,000 for the 3105 Dickerson parcel, which includes a Truist Bank branch, in 1974. The company acquired the 3101 Dickerson property in 1961, but Metro records are unclear as to the price paid.
With Metro Council redistricting looming, the property will eventually sit in District 5.
Hill Realty sold its multiple grocery stores to Oklahoma City-based Fleming Cos. in 1999. Fleming operates a handful of H.G. Hill Food Stores in Middle Tennessee.
