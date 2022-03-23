A mixed-use development is being eyed for an East Davidson County site located about four miles from downtown.
To offer a main address of 2001 Lebanon Pike, the future project will include a residential building with 97 units and office space, according to a document submitted to Metro. Of note, an existing structure located on the site (see here) will be updated for the office usage.
The document notes the project offers a working name of Autumn Glenn. A rezoning request will be made on Thursday, April 28, before the Metro Planning Commission.
Tennestate Enterprises Inc. owns the two-parcel 12.7-acre property, having acquired it in 2006 in a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records offer no dollar value. Tennestate Enterprises shares a mailing address with Equitable Enterprises Inc., which in August 2021 sold for about $7.76 million the SoBro property on which Sprocket Rocket Party Bike once operated (read more here).
James J. James, the agent for Tennestate Enterprises, could not be reached for comment.
Nashville-based Dale & Associates is handling land-planning and engineering work, the document notes. Seemingly, James will sell the property to a development company, as a recent image on Google Maps shows the property with a for sale sign.
Autumn Glenn would sit near a building home to nonprofit Veterans of Foreign Wars and across Mill Creek from a building that seemingly houses musical instrument maker Gibson USA.
