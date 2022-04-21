A mixed-used building is being eyed for and East Nashville site located near Five Points, according to a Metro document.
To be located on a two-parcel site, with a primary address of 730 Main St., the five-story building has been designed with 57 residential units and some ground-level retail space.
Nashville-based Richland Building Partners, led by Chris Barnhizer, owns the property and will undertake the redevelopment of the site. Via an LLC, Barnhizer acquired the two parcels for $4 million in December 2021, Metro records show.
Barnhizer, who could not be reached for comment regarding a groundbreaking date, has hired Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to handle architectural work. A rendering has not been finalized. However, an application has been filed for a water and sewer availability permit.
The property accommodates a one-story nondescript building (seemingly home to a mobile phone service business) that was oriented in a suburban manner (i.e., separated from the street with in-front surface parking). Per the Metro Urban Zoning Overlay, the building Barnhizer plans will be sited at the street.
The project will be undertaken in Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
Relatedly, and on the city’s west side, Richland Building Partners is fully under construction with five-story mixed-use building Odyssey at the Park in West End Park (read more here).
