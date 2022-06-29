Plans have been scrapped for a residential and retail building to have been located about six blocks south of Hillsboro Village and near Interstate 440.
As the Post reported in February 2021, Bainbridge Island, Washington-based Evergreen Investment Co. had the property under contract with owner The Carell Family LLC (read here). However, a source said the transaction failed to materialize. Evergreen officials could not be reached for comment.
The proposed seven-story building was eyed for an unimproved site (an office building once located on the parcel was razed in 2015) with an address of 2401 21st Ave. S. Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio had designed the building.
The source said other proposals are being considered for the property, which sits in Metro Councilmember Tom Cash’s District 18.
“It’s a great lot for a residential development, and I’m open to hearing proposals,” Cash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In