Plans have been scrapped for a residential and retail building to have been located about six blocks south of Hillsboro Village and near Interstate 440.

As the Post reported in February 2021, Bainbridge Island, Washington-based Evergreen Investment Co. had the property under contract with owner The Carell Family LLC (read here). However, a source said the transaction failed to materialize. Evergreen officials could not be reached for comment.

The proposed seven-story building was eyed for an unimproved site (an office building once located on the parcel was razed in 2015) with an address of 2401 21st Ave. S. Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio had designed the building.

The source said other proposals are being considered for the property, which sits in Metro Councilmember Tom Cash’s District 18.

“It’s a great lot for a residential development, and I’m open to hearing proposals,” Cash said.

