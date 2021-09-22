The two retail spaces at Midtown condominium tower Rhythm at Music Row have sold for a collective $1.6 million — four times the price for which they last changed ownership hands 10 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the spaces — the building has a main address of 1510 Demonbreun St. — is a general partnership that shares an address with Belle Meade Cleaners and that has landed a loan valued at $1.2 million from Legends Bank. The specific address are 1506 and 1508 Demonbreun St.
The seller was Rhythm Retail Partners, which paid $400,000 for the properties in 2011 and seemingly is affiliated with Nashville-based Cherry & Associates Commercial Real Estate.
The two tenants at Rhythm at Music Row are Oxana Salon and N2Skin.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Standing 14 stories and with 105 residential units, Rhythm at Music Row opened in 2008.
