Nashville-based real estate investor Mike Shmerling has sold four Midtown properties for a collective $11.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The Post was unable to determine the buyer of the properties, with addresses of 1920-1922-1924-1926 Hayes St.
Of note, a mid-rise residential building is being eyed for multiple parcels located adjacent to the just-sold properties (read here).
The deal follows Shmerling’s having paid $1.5 million for a surface parking lot located at 1922 Hayes St., the last of the four parcels he needed for the collective land assemblage (read here). Shmerling paid a collective $3.18 million for the properties in three separate transactions.
Katie Wayne, principal broker with Nashville-based Clearbrook Realty (in which Shmerling has ownership), represented SHM Holdings in the most recent deal (and in the previous two transactions), according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
The buyer had no broker representation, the source said.
Shmerling could not be reached for comment.
