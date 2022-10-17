The Canadian entity seeking a three-tower project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms has paid $66 million for the final parcels needed to undertake the development.

With the transaction, CCB Nashville Developments LP, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, has now paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site.

