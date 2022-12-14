The Midtown retail building home to Fly South — and perhaps best recognized by long-time Nashvillians as once the home of stereo equipment retailer Nicholson’s Hi-Fi — has been listed for sale for $5 million.

Located at 113 19th Ave. S., the modernist building sits on 0.21 acres. Fly South specializes in fly fishing equipment and began operations on Demonbreun Street in Midtown in late 2001 and moved to the existing building in 2010.

Fly South

