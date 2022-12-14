The Midtown retail building home to Fly South — and perhaps best recognized by long-time Nashvillians as once the home of stereo equipment retailer Nicholson’s Hi-Fi — has been listed for sale for $5 million.
Located at 113 19th Ave. S., the modernist building sits on 0.21 acres. Fly South specializes in fly fishing equipment and began operations on Demonbreun Street in Midtown in late 2001 and moved to the existing building in 2010.
Jennifer Lightsey owns the property. She and husband Jim Mauries, who owns Fly South, paid about $822,000 for the property in late 2010, Metro records note. The seller was Nicholson’s Hi-Fidelity Inc., which acquired the property in 1975 for $61,000, Metro records note.
Nick Nicholson began operating Nicholson’s Hi-Fi in 1946, according to Nashville Business Journal. Alex Nicholson, Nick’s son, sold the property to Lightsey and Mauries, as noted, 12 years ago, closing the business at about the same time.
Alex Nicholson also owned the property once home to restaurant Tavern, located at 1904 Broadway next to Broadway Brewhouse, and used that structure for stereo equipment inventory storage.
Lightsey has enlisted Sam Jovanov, an affiliate broker with Parks, to handle the sale of the property.