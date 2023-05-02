A Midtown commercial property has sold for $5.15 million — about six times the figure for which it last changed hands 10 years ago.

The new owners of the 0.59-acre property, located at 1627 State St., are multiple LLCs, with RASJ LLC holding a 75 percent stake, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. RASJ LLC is affiliated with Brentwood real estate investor Rakesh Aggarwal.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.