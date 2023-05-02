A Midtown commercial property has sold for $5.15 million — about six times the figure for which it last changed hands 10 years ago.
The new owners of the 0.59-acre property, located at 1627 State St., are multiple LLCs, with RASJ LLC holding a 75 percent stake, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. RASJ LLC is affiliated with Brentwood real estate investor Rakesh Aggarwal.
The seller was an LLC associated with music industry official Marion Kraft and that paid $860,000 for the property in 2013, Metro records show. Kraft founded ShopKeeper Management in 2009, with the company’s roster of talent including Ashley Monroe, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes, Billboard reports.
No permanent buildings sit on the 1627 State St. site, and Google Maps images suggest the property might be used as a staging area for a construction company doing work in Midtown. Across State Street is located apartment buildings comprising Margaux Midtown, construction on which is nearing completion.
Longtime local businesses Printers Press and Crawford Z Car Services also are located across the street.
To the immediate east is a site on which Nashville's Chartwell Residential is eyeing a 14-story apartment building. That seven-parcel property offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. (Read more here.)
Aggarwal seemingly is the brother of Rajesh Aggarwal, who planned a hotel on The Gulch site on which Mill Creek's Modera McGavock is now rising (read here).
In 2019, Rakesh Aggarwal sold a Midtown property located on Charlotte Avenue and now offering a hotel for $3.4 million (read here).
Lance Bloom, a principal and vice president with the local office of Colliers International, represented the seller.