A Midtown property home to child care and preschool facility The Gardner School has sold for $7.6 million, with the new owner having recently relocated its headquarters to Nashville from California.
The new owner of the property, located at 1811 State St., is an LLC associated with commercial real estate company Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Inc., led by Kyle Matthews.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Dallas-based LLC Spirit Realty, which paid $4.48 million for the property in 2015, Metro records show.
Matthews has landed a loan, valued at $4.95 million, from Encinitas, California-based C3 Bank. The Post reported in June that C3 Bank eventually will operate in the Gulch building last home to jeweler King Baby Studio. Read here.
As the Post reported in June, Matthews Real Estate Investment Services announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Midtown’s Broadwest from El Segundo, California (read here).
In addition to El Segundo and Nashville, Matthews Real Estate Investment Services operates offices in 12 U.S. cities.
According to its website, Matthews owns at least 10 properties (primarily residential and industrial) in the general Nashville area.
Matthews officials could not be reached for comment regarding the company’s plans for the property. Similarly, the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Brentwood, Franklin and the Nashville International Airport area are also home to a The Gardner School, officials with which could not be reached for comment. Based in Cool Springs (read here), the parent company operates schools in at least seven other U.S. cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati and Louisville, according to its website.
For context, the now-defunct Baptist Hospital (the debt of which was acquired in 2001 by what is now known as Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital) paid $875,000 for the just-sold property in 1992. That figure is about 8.7 times less than the $7.6 million mark the property commanded.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.