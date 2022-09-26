A Midtown property home to child care and preschool facility The Gardner School has sold for $7.6 million, with the new owner having recently relocated its headquarters to Nashville from California.

The new owner of the property, located at 1811 State St., is an LLC associated with commercial real estate company Matthews Real Estate Investment Services Inc., led by Kyle Matthews.

1811 State art

1811 State St.

