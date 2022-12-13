A Midtown commercial building that years ago served as a residence — and one of the last remaining of its type in the district — is slated for demolition.

Designed in a traditional manner and skinned in brick and stone, the building was constructed in 1910 and sits on a 0.14-acre site at 1817 Broadway. It was eyed in mid-2019 for a Irish-centric cafe and brewpub to have been called Clarke’s Café.

