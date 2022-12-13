A Midtown commercial building that years ago served as a residence — and one of the last remaining of its type in the district — is slated for demolition.
Designed in a traditional manner and skinned in brick and stone, the building was constructed in 1910 and sits on a 0.14-acre site at 1817 Broadway. It was eyed in mid-2019 for a Irish-centric cafe and brewpub to have been called Clarke’s Café.
Ric Clarke, who co-owns The Red Door Saloon with long-time local businessman and friend Kelly Jones, owns the soon-to-be-razed building. He paid $1.35 million for the property in March 2018, according to Metro records.
Clarke is listing the property for sale for $2.9 million. He has enlisted Sam Jovanov, a broker with Parks, to handle the sale of the eventual raw land.
The building sits to the left of a tenant-lacking modernist structure owned by Nashville-based real estate investor, broker and developer Jim Jacobs. The address of that property, once home to a Crye-Leike office and for which Jacobs paid $1.2 million in 2012, is 1819 Broadway.
To the left of the for-sale building is a structure accommodating an Embassy Suites hotel.
Clarke is known for a passion for his hometown of Chicago. Many of the Red Door — both in Midtown and East Nashville — signs and knickknacks have a Chicago sports and/or cityscape theme. Clarke (his surname is Irish) also has a fondness for Celtic elements, with shamrocks found at Red Door — and previously on a “coming soon” sign (read here).
Jones and Clarke own the building home to the Midtown Red Door, which sits adjacent to the 1817 Broadway site. With an address of 1816 Division St., the Red Door property underwent a major upgrade in 2012. (Read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene.) Clarke and Jones paid about $327,000 for the Red Door property in August 2005, Metro records show.