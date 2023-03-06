A Midtown commercial building offering two affiliated medical supply stores has been listed for sale for $5.9 million — 3.7 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 14 years ago.
Opened in 1972 and located at 1811 Charlotte Ave., the nondescript building sits on 0.66 acres across from a Walgreen's, according to marketing materials.
Medical Necessities and Independence on Wheels operate from the building. The former offers 746 locations in 47 states and is also known as Aerocare. Independence On Wheels, the parent company for which is Aerocare, provides custom manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs and pediatric adaptive equipment, its website notes.
Columbia-based Baxter Enterprises GP owns the property, with a related entity having acquired it for $1.6 million in 2009, Metro records show.
The owners have enlisted Jenny Adcox, an agent with Spring Hill-based KW Commercial, to handle the sale of the property. Marketing materials note the property is best suited for redevelopment.
On nearby parcels and within the same block are buildings located at 1819 Charlotte Ave., 1823 Charlotte Ave., 330 19th Ave. N. and 329 18th Ave. N., none of which shares ownership.
