A Midtown commercial building offering two affiliated medical supply stores has been listed for sale for $5.9 million — 3.7 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 14 years ago.

Opened in 1972 and located at 1811 Charlotte Ave., the nondescript building sits on 0.66 acres across from a Walgreen's, according to marketing materials.

1811

1811 Charlotte Ave. as seen in 2019

