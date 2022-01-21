A Midtown commercial building home to a locksmith business has been offered for sale for $3.8 million — almost 13 times the figure for which the property last sold 12 years ago, according to a loopnet.com listing.
The 0.18-acre property offers a nondescript building opened in 1947 and an address of 210-212 17th Ave. N. West End Lock Co., in business since 1979, operates from the structure.
The owners, Suzanne Kass and Richard Kass, paid $298,500 for the property in 2009, Metro records show. Richard Kass is president and founder of West End Lock Co.
With the building offering 6,663 square feet, the listing is the equivalent of $570 per foot and $21.11 million per acre, with the latter figure considered significant, according to sources. Few, if any, Midtown properties have sold for more than $20 million per acre during the city's post-recession boom.
The Kasses have enlisted Bo Rainey, senior vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
