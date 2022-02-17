A modernist former apartment complex located in McKissack Park near Midtown and two blocks east of Blackstone Brewing Co. has sold for $3.75 million after being listed in mid-November.
Located at 2100 Clifton Ave. and opened in 1962, the two buildings offer a combined 20 units and sit on 0.39 acres.
The new owner is a LLC seemingly affiliated with Eric Novakovich, who owns a residential property in Franklin. The Post was unable to determine further details.
Nonprofit behavioral health services business The Next Door Inc. was the seller, having paid $900,000 for it in 2007, according to Metro records. Of note, the seller in that transaction was Charles Jones, who in the 1990s converted to office space what had been the Saint Bernard Academy convent and school building on 21st Avenue South in Hillsboro Village.
The Next Door, which offers women treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, operates its main facility across Clifton at 402 22nd Ave. N. The nonprofit used Stephen Prather and Clancy Hoban, first vice president and senior vice president, respectively, with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., to handle the sale of the property.
The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
Blackstone is located at 2312 Clifton Ave.
