A Midtown apartment building located near both Café Coco and Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse has sold for $4.1 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, called State Street Flats and located at 214 Louise Ave., is an entity affiliated with Pacific Palisades, California-based The Lighthouse Group LLC.
The sellers were two LLCs, a previous iteration of which paid $1,825,000 for the building in 2009, according to Metro records.
The two-story building offers 20 residences. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $205,000 per unit.
Of note, the property suffered major fire damage an undetermined number of years ago. The event forced Louise Avenue to be closed for weeks.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The Lighthouse Group also owns property in East Nashville (read here).
