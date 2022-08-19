A MetroCenter office complex called The Forum has sold for $32.25 million, with the Massachusetts seller continuing to sell its local holdings.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 10-acre property, with an address of 210-220 Athens Way and its two structures previously called Plaza I and Plaza II, is an LLC that shares an address with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield. The Post was unable to determine the identity of the LLC members.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners. In late 2018, Albany Road paid $51.25 million for Plaza I and Plaza II and for Plaza Tower at 200 Athens Way. It sold Plaza Tower, home to the Davidson County Department of Children’s Services, to Chicago-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management in 2019 for $36 million (read here).
Since 2018 and with the recent transaction, Albany Road has sold four Nashville properties with a collective sales value of approximately $150.1 million.
Specifically, Albany Road in November 2019 sold five-building Haywood Oaks Business Park Commercial to locally based real estate company Elmington Capital Group for $46 million.
The company in May 2018 sold the ServiceSource Tower (the former SunTrust Bank Building) at the downtown intersection of Fourth Avenue and Church Street for $43.85 million.
Crews Johnston, an executive director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented Albany Road in the transaction. Charlie Gibson and Robby Davis, co-managing directors with the local Cushman & Wakefield office, managed the building for Albany Road.
