A MetroCenter office complex called The Forum has sold for $32.25 million, with the Massachusetts seller continuing to sell its local holdings.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 10-acre property, with an address of 210-220 Athens Way and its two structures previously called Plaza I and Plaza II, is an LLC that shares an address with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield. The Post was unable to determine the identity of the LLC members.

210 art

The Forum

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

