The owner of a MetroCenter office building housing some Vanderbilt University Medical Center clinical laboratory operations and located across the street from the Tennessee Titans practice facility is facing two lawsuits.
An LLC affiliated with Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Continental Capital Partners owns the property, having paid $11.27 million for it in 2018. The address is 431 Great Circle Road.
When CCP Cumberland LLC leased to VUMC in late 2021, Nashville commercial real estate company Southeast Venture (SEV) — which arranged the lease — alleges in its suit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court that CCP owed a commission of approximately $2.46 million by Dec. 31, 2022.
In its suit, SEV contends the payment has not been made, noting CCP has acknowledged it is liable for the debt. SEV is asking the court to rule the defendant pay the approximately $2.46 million, its attorneys’ fees and interest.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center still operates a laboratory in the building (read here) but is not a party to the lawsuit. The last tenant was PostMates, which had just finished a build-out within the building and was about to occupy before being acquired by Uber. PostMates negotiated out of its lease, thus opening the opportunity for VUMC to lease the structure.
Steven Riley and Carson King, attorneys with Nashville law firm Riley and Jacobson, are representing Southeast Venture. They could not be reached for comment.
In the other lawsuit, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC is suing CCP Cumberland LLC (also in chancery court) related to the former’s efforts to acquire the MetroCenter property from the latter.
Specifically, and according to the suit, Inland deposited $1 million of earnest money in an escrow account, with an agreement to close the $44 million transaction by Dec. 1, 2022.
Inland later deposited an additional $500,000 to extend the closing date to Jan. 3, 2023.
To finalize the deal, CCP was to have provided Inland estoppel certificates from the building’s tenants (verifying that those tenants were aware of a looming landlord change).
Inland alleges CCP failed to deliver the estoppel certificates by the deadline, thus constituting a defaulting on the deal.
Inland is seeking the return of the $1.5 million and that CCP pay its attorneys’ fees.
Emily Taube, an attorney with the local office of Burr & Forman, is representing Inland Real Estate Acquisitions. Taube could not be reached for comment.
CCP Cumberland LLC is represented by Norfolk, Virginia law firm Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black, which did not return a request for comment.
