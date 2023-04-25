The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote on May 2 regarding the concept plans of two proposed projects: one in The Gulch and the other an MDHA residential effort slated for East Nashville.

Images have now been submitted to MDHA for Craig’s, an American cuisine restaurant to take space in the building previously accommodating restaurant The Chef & I and with an address of 611 Ninth Ave. S.

Screen Shot 2023-04-24 at 2.59.28 PM.png

Boscobel V & VI

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.