The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote on May 2 regarding the concept plans of two proposed projects: one in The Gulch and the other an MDHA residential effort slated for East Nashville.
Images have now been submitted to MDHA for Craig’s, an American cuisine restaurant to take space in the building previously accommodating restaurant The Chef & I and with an address of 611 Ninth Ave. S.
Los Angeles-based restaurateur Craig Susser and Sonder Hospitality are teaming on the effort.
As the Post recently reported, a permit, valued at $3.5 million, notes the one-story building is slated for a roughly 4,230-square-foot second-floor addition to accommodate Craig’s Nashville. Local architectural firm Pfeffer Torode is handling design work.
Encinitas, Calif.-based C3 Bank, via an LLC, paid $7.1 million for the building and for an adjacent structure once home to boutique jewelry retailer King Baby Studio and in which a branch of the bank will soon open (read here).
The West Coast Craig’s opened in West Hollywood in 2011.
Upscale fashion boutique DanielXDiamond operates (seemingly by appointment only) from the building, and the images submitted to MDHA note the future Craig’s will operate from both the first and second floors of the building.
Similarly, the MDHA DRC will vote on MDHA’s Boscobel V & VI, a project to include both a multi-floor, multi-family building and townhomes.
If approved by MDHA Design Review Committee, Boscobel V & VI will be undertaken on a site that sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of South Seventh and Dew streets (see here). The agency owns the property.
A document notes Nashville’s Smith Gee Studio is the architect.
Boscobel V & VI is part of MDHA’s Envision Cayce master plan, which was instituted in 2013 and seeks to overhaul the agency’s Cayce Place. Some of the projects have been completed while others are in various stages of design or construction.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
